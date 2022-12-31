AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 185.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AT&T by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 955,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 23.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

