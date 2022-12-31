Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.