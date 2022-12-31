Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Broadcom by 7.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

