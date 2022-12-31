Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

