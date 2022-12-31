First Command Bank Sells 579 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Command Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

