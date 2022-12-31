Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

