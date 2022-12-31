Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

