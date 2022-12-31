Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $614.08. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $244.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

