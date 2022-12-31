FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

