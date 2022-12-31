Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 54.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

