Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Cummins by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

