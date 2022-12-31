Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

