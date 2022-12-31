Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 7,511 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

