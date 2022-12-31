OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 131,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

