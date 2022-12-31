Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 532.3% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.3% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

