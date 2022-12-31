Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

