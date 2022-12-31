Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

