NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $307.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

