Del Sette Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 532.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

