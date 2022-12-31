Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 242.1% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.18 and its 200-day moving average is $500.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

