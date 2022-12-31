Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

NYSE APD opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

