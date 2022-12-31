Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,676 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

BA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

