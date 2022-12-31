Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

