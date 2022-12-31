Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

