CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 511 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

