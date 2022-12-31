Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

