Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,979 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

