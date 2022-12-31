Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 974 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,191,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

