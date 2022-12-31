Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

