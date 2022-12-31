Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

