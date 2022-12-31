Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 376 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

AXP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

