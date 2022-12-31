Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

