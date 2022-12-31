Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 638.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

