Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average is $506.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

