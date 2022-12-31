First Command Bank Sells 244 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $185,365,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

