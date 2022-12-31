Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.