Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.