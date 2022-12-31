Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 538,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

