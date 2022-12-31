Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $173.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.