Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,585 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.