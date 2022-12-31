Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

