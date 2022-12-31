Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $334.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $473.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.61 and a 200-day moving average of $342.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

