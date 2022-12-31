General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

