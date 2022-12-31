Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

