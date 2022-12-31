FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 667,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $5,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

