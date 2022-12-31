United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

