OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.63 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 44.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $141.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

