First Command Bank Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.