Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

