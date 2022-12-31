Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.